Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Good to go Tuesday
Updating a previous report, VanVleet (personal) is back on the court and is available to play in Tuesday's tilt with the Timberwolves, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
VanVleet was late arriving to the court after attempting to rejoin the team following the birth of his child earlier Tuesday, but made it just in time for tip-off and should be available to play. He'll battle with Delon Wright for reserve backcourt minutes off the bench.
