Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Good to go Wednesday
Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet (thigh) would be available for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet sat out Sunday's double-overtime win over the Wizards with the thigh issue and had been listed as questionable Tuesday when the Raptors released their initial injury report. It sounds as though he felt fine during the Raptors' morning shootaround, so VanVleet shouldn't face any restrictions in his return to action. Over six January appearances, VanVleet has averaged 12.0 points, 5.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers in 30.3 minutes per game, but all of those figures will likely begin trending downward now that starting point guard Kyle Lowry is healthy again.
