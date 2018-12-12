Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Hands out career-high 14 dimes
VanVleet had five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 14 assists, and six rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 123-99 victory over the Clippers.
VanVleet moved into the starting lineup Tuesday, replacing Kawhi Leonard (hip) who was ruled out just prior to tipoff. He certainly made the most of the promotion, handing out a career-high 14 assists in the blowout victory. He had 10 by halftime and this line could have been much better had the game been closer. Leonard is questionable heading into tomorrows game and if he is forced out, VanVleet could once again get the starting nod.
