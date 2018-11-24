Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Hands out seven assists Friday

VanVleet tallied 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt,, 2-2 FT), seven assists, and four rebounds in 22 minutes during Friday's 125-107 victory over Washington.

VanVleet handed out a season-high seven assists Friday, helping the Raptors to another comfortable victory. He has now also scored in double-digits in three of his last four games. His minutes tend to fluctuate depending on the scoreline, however, he is a key part of the rotation and warrants ownership in deeper formats.