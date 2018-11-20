Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Heads back to bench Tuesday

VanVleet will return to his usual bench role Tuesday against the Magic, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet drew the start Saturday against the Bulls due to Kawhi Leonard's absence. With Leonard back Tuesday, VanVleet will resume his usual role on the pine. Prior to Saturday's start, he was averaging 8.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 23.3 minutes.