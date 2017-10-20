Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Heads to locker room Thursday

VanVleet took a shot to the heat and was seen heading into the locker room during Thursday's game against the Bulls, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

He should be considered questionable to return until further notice. If he's held out, Delon Wright would seemingly get the bulk of reserve point guard minutes.

