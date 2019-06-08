Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Heads to locker room
VanVleet left Friday's Game 4 matchup against the Warriors in the fourth quarter after suffering a facial laceration.
The injury occurred during a collision with Shaun Livingston as he drove to the hoop. VanVleet started the second half over Danny Green and was seeing a healthy minutes before the injury occurred. Expect an update on his status once the Raptors provide more clarity on the situation.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Drops 17 points in loss•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Comes up big down the stretch•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Career night in Game 5 win•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Shines off bench•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scoreless in Game 2 loss•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Starting in Lowry's place•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...