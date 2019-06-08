Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Heads to locker room

VanVleet left Friday's Game 4 matchup against the Warriors in the fourth quarter after suffering a facial laceration.

The injury occurred during a collision with Shaun Livingston as he drove to the hoop. VanVleet started the second half over Danny Green and was seeing a healthy minutes before the injury occurred. Expect an update on his status once the Raptors provide more clarity on the situation.

