VanVleet (hip) has been suspended one game for his role in Tuesday's altercation with the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet was barely involved with the altercation, itself, but he left the team's bench which triggers an automatic one-game suspension. The guard was already ruled out of Thursday's game with a hip injury, so he'll likely have to serve the suspension over the weekend once he's removed from the injury report. The Raptors play Saturday in Cleveland before finishing out Week 16 with a Sunday night matchup against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.