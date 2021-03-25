Van Vleet posted 19 points (5-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 135-111 blowout victory against the Nuggets.

The 27-year-old has now posted 13 straight double-digit point games. Van Vleet's two assists on Wednesday were far from his season average (6.5), but his playmaking skills weren't needed in tonight's blowout victory against the Nuggets. The fifth-year guard should get plenty of run the rest of the way for a Raptors team trying to claw their way back into the playoff picture.