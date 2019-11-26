Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Hits for 24 against Sixers

VanVleet scored 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 101-96 win over the 76ers.

The 25-year-old continues to keep the Raptors humming while Kyle Lowry )thumb) is on the mend. VanVleet has scored at least 24 points in five of the last six games, averaging 23.0 points, 7.7 assists, 3.3 boards, 2.7 threes and 2.2 steals over that stretch.