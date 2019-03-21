Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Impresses again in starting role

VanVleet totaled 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 victory over Thunder.

VanVleet remained in the starting lineup with Kyle Lowry (ankle) on the sidelines, ending the contest with 23 points in 40 minutes. Lowry continues to struggle with injury and could certainly miss more time moving forward. Kawhi Leonard will likely sit out at least a couple of games before the season ends, and both players absences are typically filled by VanVleet.