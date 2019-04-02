Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Impressive line in Monday's victory
VanVleet went for 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two steals, and two blocks in 27 minutes during Monday's 121-109 win over the Magic.
VanVleet has recorded two rejections in two of the last three tilts. Moreover, he has reached double figures in scoring in seven of nine games while averaging 6.2 assists per contest since returning from an extended absence with a thumb injury. It's unclear whether VanVleet will be among those to receive less playing time across the final four regular season games, as Toronto is all but officially locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Those in daily leagues will probably want to check the injury report in case coach Nick Nurse decides to rest some of his key cogs.
