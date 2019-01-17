Raptors' Fred VanVleet: In starting five
VanVleet will return to the starting five for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Even with Kyle Lowry in the lineup, the Raptors will go with VanVleet at the other guard spot, while Danny Green slides up to small forward in the absence of Kawhi Leonard (rest).
