VanVleet produced 12 points (2-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four assists, three steals and one rebound in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 loss to Detroit.

Much like Pascal Siakam, VanVleet struggled to find his rhythm in the loss, something that is not at all surprising. Despite initially being listed as doubtful, VanVleet took his place in the starting lineup and played 32 minutes. He should be able to ramp up his production over the next week, barring any setbacks.