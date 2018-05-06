Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Joining starting five for Game 3
VanVleet is drawing the start over Serge Ibaka for Saturday's Game 3 against Cleveland.
With the Raptors going down 2-0 to begin the series and Serge Ibaka struggling over the past six games, coach Dwane Casey apparently feels he has to switch things up. VanVleet has averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds across 19.3 minutes over the past three contests.
