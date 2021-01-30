VanVleet scored 26 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3PT, 9-10 FT) to go along with five rebounds, six assists and four steals across 36 minutes in Friday's loss to the Kings.

VanVleet continued his tenacity on the defensive side of the floor, as he's now logged multiple steals in five consecutive games. After shooting 3-for-17 in his last contest, VanVleet also showed improved shooting touch and got to the free-throw line for a season-high 10 attempts. While some of that offensive load will lighten with the eventual return of OG Anunoby (calf) and Normal Powell (quadriceps), VanVleet has proven to be a valuable contributor across all fantasy categories with the exception of field-goal percentage.