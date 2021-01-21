VanVleet scored 24 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3PT, 7-8 FT) to go along with nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Heat.

VanVleet topped 20 points for the first time in four contests, showing signs of breaking out a shooting slump. Entering Wednesday's game, he had shot only 27.1 percent from the field in that span while also averaging only 12 points per game. Despite those struggles, VanVleet has now handed out at least eight assists in three of his last four contests.