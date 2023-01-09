VanVleet ended Sunday's 117-105 win over the Trail Blazers with 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds and seven assists over 35 minutes.

VanVleet connected on a team-high four threes en route to finishing as one of five Raptors players in double figures. VanVleet has posted at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in three straight games.