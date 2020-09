VanVleet scored 20 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added six assists, three rebounds and two blocks in 45 minutes of Friday's 92-87 Game 7 loss to Boston.

VanVleet was the only Raptor to score 20 points. He tallied at least 17 in each game of the series and averaged 18.7 points per contest to go with 6.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.