VanVleet racked up 27 points (10-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 111-97 loss to Chicago.

The Toronto guard contributed all across the board while also leading his team in scoring. So far this season, he's averaging 17.1 points, 7.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game. He has also hit 11 three-pointers over the last two games after struggling a bit from beyond the arc prior to missing some time (back).