VanVleet recorded 33 points (12-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals during Tuesday's 124-113 win over Milwaukee.

VanVleet paced the Raptors' offensive attack in this one, as all five starters managed double figures in what was a team effort to upend the Bucks. It was the guard's fourth time reaching at least the 22-point mark over the past six games despite struggling somewhat from the floor. Prior to Monday's outing, VanVleet was averaging career highs in just about every major statistical category including points, assists and rebounds with 19.9, 6.6 and 4.2, respectively.