VanVleet closed with 28 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 122-107 win over the Timberwolves.

VanVleet posted team highs in points and assists as the Raptors secured a double-digit victory over Minnesota. Over his past seven appearances, the veteran point guard is averaging 21.4 points, 8.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals in 26.9 minutes with 49/47/90 shooting splits.