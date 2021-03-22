VanVleet posted 23 points (8-24 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two steals, two blocked shots and a rebound across 42 minutes in Sunday's 116-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

VanVleet broke a record for the Raptors Sunday. He's made a three-pointer in 69 consecutive games, and he's likely to extend that franchise record based in the coming days. Although VanVleet is already posting superlative numbers, Toronto's landscape could change drastically in the coming days. Kyle Lowry is consistently mentioned in trade rumors, and if he's sent packing, VanVleet's backcourt role will undoubtedly increase.