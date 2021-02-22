VanVleet posted 23 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal across 38 minutes in the win over the 76ers on Sunday.
After going 5-for-17 from deep and 9-for-35 overall in his past two outings, Sunday's shooting performance was a welcome sight for both the Raptors and fantasy managers. Outside of his shooting, Powell is finding ways to fill up the stat sheet. For the month of February, Powell is averaging 22.5 points, 6.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block per game.
