VanVleet racked up 28 points (8-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 125-116 win over New York.

VanVleet knocked down four triples for a second straight game, and he also collected a pair of steals. He's been locked in on the offensive end of late, averaging 31.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.5 steals over his last four contests.