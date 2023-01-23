VanVleet (ribs) racked up 28 points (8-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 125-116 win over New York.

After sitting out Saturday's 106-104 loss to Boston with a rib injury, VanVleet was back in action for the second half of the back-to-back set and didn't face any restrictions. The one-game respite didn't disrupt the rhythm VanVleet has displayed of late; he's now averaging 31.2 points, 7.0 assists and 4.8 three-pointers over his last four appearances while shooting 48.2 percent from the field.