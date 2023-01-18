VanVleet posted 39 points (15-28 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 loss to Milwaukee.

VanVleet led all Raptors players in scoring, three-pointers and assists while finishing one rebound and three assists shy of a triple-double. The 39-point output tied a season high for VanVleet, who averaged 36.0 points on 49 percent shooting between both ends of the Raptors' back-to-back set to begin their five-game week. The pair of big performances were a welcome sight for fantasy managers after VanVleet was held to 14 points or fewer in each of the prior four contests while connecting on just one-third of his field-goal attempts.