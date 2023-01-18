VanVleet posted 39 points (15-28 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 loss to Milwaukee.

VanVleet led all Raptors players in scoring, threes made and assists while finishing one rebound and three assists shy of a triple-double. VanVleet, who tied a season-high point total, has posted at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in two straight games.