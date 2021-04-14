VanVleet (suspension) is expected to return to action Friday against Orlando, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Coach Nick Nurse has been all over the map when discussing VanVleet of late, as he stated earlier in the week that VanVleet was not close to returning to action. However, VanVleet is serving his one-game suspension -- stemming from an incident against the Lakers last week -- Wednesday night, which implies that he's healthy enough to be removed from the injury report (and therefore eligible to serve the suspension). When asked Wednesday whether VanVleet would play in Friday's game against Orlando, Nurse responded: "I would assume so, yeah."