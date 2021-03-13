VanVleet (COVID-19 protocols) isn't expected to be available for Sunday's game at Chicago, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
VanVleet and the other four Raptors in the COVID-19 protocols are sitting out Saturday's matchup with the Hornets, and all five are expected to also be unavailable Sunday. The next chance for the group to retake the court will come Wednesday against the Pistons.
