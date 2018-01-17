Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Likely out Wednesday
VanVleet (knee) is considered questionable to play Wednesday against the Pistons, though coach Dwane Casey intimated that the backup point guard is unlikely to be available, Raptors play-by-play voice Eric Smith reports.
VanVleet sustained a contusion to his right knee during Monday's game, and while the issue is nothing serious, it looks as though it'll cost the Wichita State product at least one game. Check back closer to game-time for something more definitive, but if VanVleet is, indeed, held out, Delon Wright would pick up increased minutes off the bench behind Kyle Lowry.
