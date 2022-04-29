VanVleet (hip/knee) told reporters Friday that he believes his lingering injuries from the season will be resolved "fairly quickly" with some rest and treatment, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

VanVleet suffered a bruised knee just before the All-Star break and injured his hip during Game 4 of the opening-round matchup with the 76ers, which ultimately sidelined him for the Raptors' final two games of the 2021-22 campaign. However, according to the point guard, neither injury is expected to limit his summer in any way, suggesting he won't need offseason surgery. VanVleet finished his sixth season in the NBA with averages of 20.3 points, 6.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 37.9 minutes per game -- all career highs.