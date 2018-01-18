Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Limited in practice Thursday
VanVleet (knee) was a partial participant in Thursday's practice and is considered day-to-day, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
VanVleet was held out of Wednesday's game against the Pistons due a bruised right knee, but in only being able to put together a limited practice session, the point guard's status still remains up in the air. Expect an another update to come from the Raptors after shootaround Friday.
