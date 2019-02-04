Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Limited production in spot start

VanVleet finished with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds, and three steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 121-103 victory over the Clippers.

VanVleet was in the starting lineup Sunday, filling in for Kyle Lowry (back) who was on the sidelines. VanVleet was solid enough during his 26 minutes on the court, however, the blowout limited his impact. The starters all saw reduced minutes with the game well in control which was certainly a disappointment for owners on such a low volume day. It remains to be seen whether Lowry is going to miss more time and so owners should simply keep an eye on the injury report heading into Tuesday's game against the 76ers.