Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Limited production in spot start
VanVleet finished with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds, and three steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 121-103 victory over the Clippers.
VanVleet was in the starting lineup Sunday, filling in for Kyle Lowry (back) who was on the sidelines. VanVleet was solid enough during his 26 minutes on the court, however, the blowout limited his impact. The starters all saw reduced minutes with the game well in control which was certainly a disappointment for owners on such a low volume day. It remains to be seen whether Lowry is going to miss more time and so owners should simply keep an eye on the injury report heading into Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...