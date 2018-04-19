Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Listed as day-to-day
VanVleet (shoulder) is considered day-to-day ahead of Game 3 against the Wizards on Friday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
After sitting out the playoff opener, VanVleet made his postseason debut Tuesday in Game 2, but logged just three minutes off the bench. He's clearly still dealing with some discomfort in his shoulder and coach Dwane Casey wasn't willing to clear him ahead of Game 3 on Friday. Another update should be provided following Friday's morning shootaoround, but if VanVleet can't give it a go, Delon Wright would likely continue to see an elevated role.
