Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Listed as doubtful for Game 4

VanVleet (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's Game 4 against Washington, Blake Murphy of The Athletic Toronto reports.

VanVleet's shoulder continues to give him significant pain, as he's only been able to play three minutes in the series thus far. An update on his status for Game 4 is likely to arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround. Assuming he's ruled out once more, Delon Wright should see extra run as he has been.