VanVleet (back) will not play in Friday's matchup with the Mavericks, Raptors' sideline reporter Savanna Hamilton reports.

VanVleet's absence will mark his third straight game missed due to a stiff lower back. Christian Koloko has entered the starting lineup in his place, as the team has opted to go big with Scottie Barnes at point guard. The veteran guard's next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus the Bulls.