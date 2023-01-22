VanVleet (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet was a late addition to the injury report Saturday with soreness in his right ribs and was ultimately sidelined for the Raptors' 106-104 loss to the Celtics. The point guard is now a question mark for the second half of Toronto's back-to-back set, and his availability for Sunday's game likely won't be known until closer to the 6 p.m. ET opening tip. Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes could see more opportunities to facilitate the offense if VanVleet is sidelined again Sunday.