Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Listed as questionable for Wednesday
VanVleet (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
VanVleet was held out of Monday's game against the Pistons after being forced out of competition Sunday with lower back tightness. The Raptors don't have much to play for in Wednesday's finale, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see the point guard be sidelined for additional rest before the playoffs. Look for another update on VanVleet's status to come after the team's shootaround Wednesday morning.
