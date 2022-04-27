VanVleet (hip) is considered doubtful for Thursday's Game 6 against the 76ers, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

A strained left hip kept VanVleet out of Game 5 on Monday, and it looks like he's headed toward a second straight absence as the Raptors seek their third straight victory. Toronto has very little reliable depth at guard, so if VanVleet does remain out, look for Toronto to again lean heavily on Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent -- all of whom played at least 39 minutes in Game 5. The Raptors rolled with Khem Birch as the fifth starter, while Precious Achiuwa (27 minutes) also saw increased time off the bench.