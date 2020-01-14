Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Listed out for Wednesday

VanVleet (hamstring) won't play Wednesday against Oklahoma City.

VanVleet is in line to miss his fourth straight matchup while dealing with a right hamstring strain. His next chance to return will come Friday against the Wizards, though the guard is expected to remain sidelined for at least the next few games while on the mend.

