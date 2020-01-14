Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Listed out for Wednesday
VanVleet (hamstring) won't play Wednesday against Oklahoma City.
VanVleet is in line to miss his fourth straight matchup while dealing with a right hamstring strain. His next chance to return will come Friday against the Wizards, though the guard is expected to remain sidelined for at least the next few games while on the mend.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...