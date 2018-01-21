Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Logs 14 minutes in return
VanVleet (knee) returned to action Saturday against the Timberwolves, posting eight points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 14 minutes.
VanVleet missed a pair of games last week with a bruised knee, but was able to shake the injury and play 14 minutes Saturday. He should be good to go for his typical workload moving forward, though with both Kyle Lowry and Delon Wright healthy, there won't be a ton of minutes available for VanVleet in the backcourt. Unless an injury were to occur, it's probably safe to avoid VanVleet for fantasy purposes.
