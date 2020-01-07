Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Looking at extended absence

VanVleet could miss significant time while on the mend from a right hamstring strain, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Coach Nick Nurse stated that VanVleet's injury isn't a day-to-day type of injury and that it could be "a little while" before the guard is cleared for action. A timetable has yet to be established, but it's likely that he'll remain sidelined for Wednesday's matchup in Charlotte. With VanVleet on the mend, the Raptors are rolling with Kyle Lowry and Patrick McCaw in the backcourt Tuesday night against the Trail Blazers.