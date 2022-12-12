VanVleet accumulated 20 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 42 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 loss to the Magic.

VanVleet did most of his damage in the third quarter as he scored 11 points and dished out four assists. It was the first time all season that he made 10 free throws in a game. He's been drawing more fouls recently and has attempted 27 free throws in the last three games after averaging just 3.6 attempts over his first 18 contests of the year.