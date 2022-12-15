VanVleet ended with 39 points (13-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-11 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 loss to the Kings.

The Raptors came up short in this game, but VanVleet was massive in this contest and had one of his best performances of the campaign. The star guard has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four outings, but overall, he's been disappointing and is averaging only 19.1 points per game in December while shooting 37.6 percent from the field and 24.6 percent from deep in that span.