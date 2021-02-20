VanVleet totaled 12 points (4-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots in an 86-81 win over Minnesota on Friday.

VanVleet had a difficult time finding the bottom of the bucket in the victory, converting only four of his 20 shot attempts. However, he found other ways to contribute, grabbing seven boards and posting nice defensive stats with a trio of thefts and two swats. VanVleet is averaging a career-best 20.3 points this season, though his 41.5 field-goal percentage on 16.6 shots per game can certainly be a drain in rotisserie leagues.