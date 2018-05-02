Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Misses two clutch baskets in narrow loss

VanVleet had nine points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 loss to the Cavaliers.

VanVleet saw just 15 minutes of playing time Tuesday but had arguably the two biggest misses of the night. He was twice open for potential game winners and failed to connect on either of them. He appears troubled by his shoulder injury and the fact that he was the player taking those shots is questionable coaching at best. He will get only one night off before Game Two which is now basically a must-win for the Raptors.