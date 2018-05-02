Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Misses two clutch baskets in narrow loss
VanVleet had nine points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 loss to the Cavaliers.
VanVleet saw just 15 minutes of playing time Tuesday but had arguably the two biggest misses of the night. He was twice open for potential game winners and failed to connect on either of them. He appears troubled by his shoulder injury and the fact that he was the player taking those shots is questionable coaching at best. He will get only one night off before Game Two which is now basically a must-win for the Raptors.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will be available Friday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable for Friday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Officially questionable Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Practices Tuesday, remains day-to-day•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Doubtful for Game 5•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....