VanVleet recorded 10 points (3-17, 2-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss to the Bucks.

VanVleet was extremely inefficient during Wednesday's game, but he helped make up for it by handing out 10 assists and playing well defensively. On the season, he's on pace to set career highs in points (18.9), rebounds (4.5) and threes (3.2) per game.