Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Moved to doubtful

VanVleet (hamstring) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

The team initially listed VanVleet as questionable, but he was quickly downgraded to doubtful after he missed practice Monday. Considering Tuesday is the first half of a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be a surprise if VanVleet ultimately sits out Wednesday in Charlotte, as well.