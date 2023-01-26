VanVleet posted 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and four steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 win over Sacramento.

VanVleet finished third among Toronto players with 17 points in the contest, but his best work came on the defensive end. The point guard tied a season high with four thefts and also swatted multiple shots for the sixth time this season. VanVleet has been on a roll over his past five games, averaging 28.4 points, 6.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 43.8 percent from three-point range and making all 27 of his free-throws.